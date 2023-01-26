Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD
Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Pierremont Cardiology - Mansfield207 Jefferson St, Mansfield, LA 71052 Directions
Pierremont Cardiology - Many240 Highland Dr, Many, LA 71449 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, caring. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801079330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
