Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, MD
Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix - GI5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
After extensive testing at Mayo in Phoenix, I was able to have minimally invasive thoracic/abdominal surgery with Dr. D'Cunha and his team in October 2022. At age 69, with several previous surgeries in the past, and a husband with Parkinson's to care for at home, I have to say I was anxious about how it would go for me. My doctors here in NM were unable to find any other surgeon who was willing to consider taking my case, let alone actually see me for an evaluation. I am now 3 months past the surgery and feeling well. I had NO post-surgical pain at all, thanks to the excellent internal nerve blocks provided--and I required NO narcotic pain management. I thought this was just amazing! Dr. D'Cunha is direct, answers all questions at any time with great respect, and is a consummate professional. His entire team is the same, as is the staff at Mayo hospital. I really cannot imagine having had better care anywhere. I am so grateful for Dr. D'Cunha's skill and his willingness to help me.
- 1891848818
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
