Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, MD

Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. D'Cunha works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Cunha's Office Locations

    Phoenix - GI
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 885-0904
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Scottsdale - Heart
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 885-0904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1891848818
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Cunha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Cunha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Cunha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Cunha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Cunha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Cunha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Cunha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

