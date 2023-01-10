Overview of Dr. Jonathan Deitch, MD

Dr. Jonathan Deitch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Deitch works at Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.