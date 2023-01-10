Dr. Deitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Deitch, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Deitch, MD
Dr. Jonathan Deitch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Deitch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Deitch's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 680, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4235
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deitch?
Dr Deitch and his staff seemed very good
About Dr. Jonathan Deitch, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Italian and Russian
- 1679551469
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center|Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Vascular Surgery Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deitch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deitch works at
Dr. Deitch has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deitch speaks Chinese, Italian and Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.