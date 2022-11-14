See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (57)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Detommaso works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Detommaso's Office Locations

    Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC
    7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC
    2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686
    Fort Wayne Orthopedics - Angola Office
    3270 Intertech Dr, Angola, IN 46703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033476304
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser San Francisco Bay Area Foot & Ankle
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University, Bloomington
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detommaso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Detommaso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Detommaso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detommaso has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detommaso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Detommaso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detommaso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detommaso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detommaso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

