Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
Fort Wayne Orthopedics - Angola Office3270 Intertech Dr, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 436-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I had two bunion surgeries back-to-back. I researched thoroughly before making a final decision. Dr. Detommaso and his team exceeded all expectations both times. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Jonathan Detommaso to anyone needing a professional, understanding and polished doctor. Tiffany R. Celina, OH
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser San Francisco Bay Area Foot & Ankle
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Indiana University, Bloomington
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Detommaso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Detommaso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Detommaso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detommaso has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detommaso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Detommaso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detommaso.
