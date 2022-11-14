Overview of Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM

Dr. Jonathan Detommaso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Detommaso works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.