Dr. Jonathan Diaz, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 908-2493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Diaz, DO
- Neurology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
