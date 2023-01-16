See All Ophthalmologists in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD

Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.

Dr. Ditkoff works at Eye Care Center Of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ditkoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Center Of New Jersey
    108 BROUGHTON AVE, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 743-1331

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Punctual On time efficient Explains everything
    Joseph Sywenkyj Jr — Jan 16, 2023
    About Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386600823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore - Albert Einstein
    Residency
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ditkoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ditkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ditkoff works at Eye Care Center Of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ditkoff’s profile.

    Dr. Ditkoff has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditkoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

