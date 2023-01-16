Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD

Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.



Dr. Ditkoff works at Eye Care Center Of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.