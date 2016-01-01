Overview of Dr. Jonathan Dreifus, MD

Dr. Jonathan Dreifus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Dreifus works at The Maine Surgical Care Group in Portland, ME with other offices in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.