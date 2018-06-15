See All Urologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD

Urology
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD

Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Eandi works at Sutter Downtown Urology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eandi's Office Locations

    Radiological Associates of Sacramento Medical Group
    2725 Capitol Ave Dept 400, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 262-9386

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Davis Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Removal
Urinary Incontinence
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Overactive Bladder
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Bladder Atony
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2018
    Dr. Eandi and his staff made my surgery experience as good as I could expect. Dr. Eandi is personable, professional, and very good at explaining exactly what the patient will undergo through the entire process. I would recommend Dr Eandi to anyone who needs prostate surgery. The “robotic” process is an excellent procedure and cut my healing time down by fifty percent.
    Tim Milhorn in Chico, CA — Jun 15, 2018
    About Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639145121
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eandi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eandi works at Sutter Downtown Urology in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eandi’s profile.

    Dr. Eandi has seen patients for Polyuria, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eandi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

