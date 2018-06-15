Overview of Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD

Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Eandi works at Sutter Downtown Urology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.