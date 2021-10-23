Overview

Dr. Jonathan Eckstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Eckstein works at St. John's Medical Group in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and Howard Beach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.