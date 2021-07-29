Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Edwards, MD
Dr. Jonathan Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Barberton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Summa Health Medical Group Family Medicine - Barberton155 5th St NE Ste 115, Barberton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 615-3205
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 70, have lived in many places around the country, and have had many PCP's. Dr. Edwards provided the most thorough and personable service I have experienced.
About Dr. Jonathan Edwards, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043284458
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Internal Medicine
