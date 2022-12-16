Dr. Jonathan Eskenazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskenazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Eskenazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Eskenazi, MD
Dr. Jonathan Eskenazi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai
Dr. Eskenazi works at
Dr. Eskenazi's Office Locations
Cedars Sinai Medical Center444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1101, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 933-4590Friday7:30am - 5:00pm
Downtown LA location508 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (310) 933-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Had great patient care experience was thorough and went above and beyond to support me.
About Dr. Jonathan Eskenazi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Brain Injury Medicine, Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
