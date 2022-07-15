Dr. Jonathan Eucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Eucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Eucker, MD
Dr. Jonathan Eucker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eucker works at
Dr. Eucker's Office Locations
Drs. Catherine E Molloy & Melinda Smith Inc.800 E Western Reserve Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 726-4833
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eucker?
I’m older and didn’t think I needed a gyno much, but needed to see one. He was extremely thorough and I was surprisingly comfortable with him and his staff. Mammograms are done on site….quite convenient. Can’t say enough about the lovely staff.
About Dr. Jonathan Eucker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417952276
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eucker has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.