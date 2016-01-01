Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fahler, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Fahler works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.