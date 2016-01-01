Dr. Jonathan Fahler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fahler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fahler, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Fahler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
-
2
The Iowa Clinic Ankeny Campus1410 SW Tradition Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fahler?
About Dr. Jonathan Fahler, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1780905729
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Health Care
- University of Iowa
- Des Moines University
- AUGSBURG COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahler works at
Dr. Fahler has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.