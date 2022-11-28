Overview of Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD

Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Falakassa works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Northridge, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.