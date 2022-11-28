See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Northridge, CA
Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (68)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD

Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Falakassa works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Northridge, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Falakassa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Porter Ranch
    19950 Rinaldi St, Northridge, CA 91326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 901-6600
  2. 2
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys
    6815 Noble Ave # 200, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 901-6600
  3. 3
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    24051 Newhall Ranch Rd # 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-6364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Doctor is always in care for there patients and goes above and beyond of his work
    About Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285959106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Falakassa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falakassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falakassa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falakassa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falakassa has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falakassa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Falakassa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falakassa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falakassa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falakassa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

