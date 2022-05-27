Dr. Jonathan Faro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Faro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Faro, MD
Dr. Jonathan Faro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Faro works at
Dr. Faro's Office Locations
1
Houston Ob. Gyn. Group7400 Fannin St Ste 930, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 790-1234Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Blue Fish Pediatrics Llp915 Gessner Rd Ste 760, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-1800
3
Womens Hospital of Texas7600 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 790-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ahhhh-mazing!!! Dr. Faro made my Surgery a easy and non painful experience! Met him once and it was the enough for me too know for sure that he is an amazing person and doctor! The staff is always friendly and welcoming! 100% recommended!!
About Dr. Jonathan Faro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508155987
Education & Certifications
- Acog
- UT Health Science Str
- University of Texas Houston Hermann
- Rush Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faro works at
Dr. Faro has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Faro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faro.
