Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fass, MD is a Dermatologist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fass works at Athens Oral & Maxillo Facial Surgery PC in Athens, GA with other offices in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.