Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD
Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health &amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health And Science University and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, Modoc Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Dr. Fay works at
Dr. Fay's Office Locations
1
Klamath Eye Center2640 Biehn St Ste 3, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Directions (541) 884-3148Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lake District Hospital
- Modoc Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Medicare
- Oregon Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fay?
He went way beyond and above to help my daughter not only to not lose her eye but was able to get her into a treatment center to save her life..I will forever be greatfull.he is heaven sent and actually cares.thank you
About Dr. Jonathan Fay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245592625
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University|Columbia University, Department of Ophthalmology
- Albert Einstein / Montefiore Medical Center|Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Medical Center Of Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp;amp;amp; Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health And Science University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fay works at
Dr. Fay speaks Spanish.
455 patients have reviewed Dr. Fay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.