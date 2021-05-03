Dr. Jonathan Fellows, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fellows, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fellows, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Fellows works at
Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant Physician. I've struggled for a lifetime with a particular issue and Dr. Fellows identified and treated it successfully! I feel better than I've felt in decades!! Gratitude!!
About Dr. Jonathan Fellows, DO
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376513655
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fellows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fellows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fellows works at
Dr. Fellows has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fellows speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.