Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Advanced NeuroCare LLC131 Madison Ave Ste 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 414-0407
Dr. Fellus presents as a highly competent neurologist, with clear expertise in the treatment of traumatic brain injuries at a level that is unusual in my experience in his field.
- English, French, Hebrew and Italian
- University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, Maryland
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Fellus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fellus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fellus speaks French, Hebrew and Italian.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.