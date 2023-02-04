See All Neurologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD

Neurology
5.0 (135)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD

Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Fellus works at Advanced NeuroCare LLC in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fellus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced NeuroCare LLC
    131 Madison Ave Ste 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 414-0407

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neuropharmacology Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr. Fellus presents as a highly competent neurologist, with clear expertise in the treatment of traumatic brain injuries at a level that is unusual in my experience in his field.
    — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1053309195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, Maryland
    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    Internship
    • Mountainside Hosp-Umdnj-
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Fellus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fellus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fellus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fellus works at Advanced NeuroCare LLC in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fellus’s profile.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

