Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (425)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Fenkel works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Newark, DE, East Norriton, PA, Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson GI Associates
    132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson GI Associates
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3301, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology
    1 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Jefferson GI Associates
    2500 English Creek Ave Ste 1200, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Jefferson GI Associates
    901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C

Treatment frequency



Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Esophageal Varices
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Function Test
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hepatitis A
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Limb Swelling
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pouchitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Viral Enteritis
Vomiting Disorders
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 425 ratings
    Patient Ratings (425)
    5 Star
    (392)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2021
    He is friendly, personable, and very thorough. He doesn’t rush you like some doctors do. Very patient!
    Kim Douglas — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Fenkel, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1811031222
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

