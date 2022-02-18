Overview of Dr. Jonathan Ferguson, MD

Dr. Jonathan Ferguson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at OSF Specialty Clinic in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.