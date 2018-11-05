Dr. Jonathan Ferrari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ferrari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Ferrari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Ferrari works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic General Surgery - Fort Smith7001 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 274-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch surgeon in Fort Smith. Dr Ferrari and his staff display a sense of urgency in taking care of you, but don't rush you. Takes time to answer any questions you may have. Exceptional post surgical follow-up by Dr Ferrari and his staff.
About Dr. Jonathan Ferrari, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD
- St. Elizabeth Health Center / Northeast Ohio Medical University, Youngstown, Oh
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Kansas State University, Manhattan, Ks
- General Surgery
Dr. Ferrari works at
