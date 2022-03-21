Dr. Jonathan Fialkow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fialkow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fialkow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fialkow, MD is a Clinical Lipidologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Lipidology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Fialkow works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor much more patient than Nurse practitioner. Third time I had to explain my problem with the same medication.
About Dr. Jonathan Fialkow, MD
- Clinical Lipidology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538176557
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
