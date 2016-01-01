Dr. Jonathan Fillmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fillmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fillmore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middlebury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Critical Care1625 Straits Tpke Ste 200, Middlebury, CT 06762 Directions (203) 758-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Fillmore, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1578592713
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fillmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fillmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fillmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fillmore has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fillmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fillmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fillmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.