Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD

Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Fisher works at Dr. Fisher Reviews in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eres Plastic Surgery
    8504 SW 8TH ST, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-1443
  2. 2
    Unique Aesthetic Center
    815 NW 57th Ave Ste 302, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 262-1443

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649476359
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

