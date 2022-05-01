Dr. Jonathan Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Fishman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Witwatersrand and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Fishman works at
Locations
Denver Digestive Health Specialists4500 E 9th Ave Ste 720S, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
Outstanding! I had no problems scheduling an appointment, found the office staff friendly and helpful. Over the years I've had several appointments with him and he's always shown an interest in my problems and offered effective solutions and treatments. Most recently, he's had to scope my upper and lower GI system and offered thorough analysis and effective follow-up. If things go well you will never need him, but if you have a problem - he's your man. I cannot believe his reviews are not higher.
About Dr. Jonathan Fishman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104813559
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Mary's Health Center
- University of Witwatersrand
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
