Overview of Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD

Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.



Dr. Freed works at Vibrance Medical Spa in Auburn, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.