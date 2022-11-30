See All Plastic Surgeons in Auburn, CA
Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (26)
Map Pin Small Auburn, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD

Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.

Dr. Freed works at Vibrance Medical Spa in Auburn, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vibrance Medical Spa
    3180 Bell Rd Ste 300, Auburn, CA 95603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 885-3121
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932200292
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Freed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Freed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Freed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

