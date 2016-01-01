Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD
Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Freilich works at
Dr. Freilich's Office Locations
Associates in Eyecare155 Morris Ave Ste 302, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 232-6900
Associates In Eyecare900 Stuyvesant Ave Fl 1, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 687-0330
Freilich Retina Associates14 E 96th St Apt C, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 410-5000
Hudson Valley Ophthalmology, PLLC820 UNION ST, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 828-3391
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Freilich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366404402
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freilich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freilich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.