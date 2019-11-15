Dr. Jonathan French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan French, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan French, MD
Dr. Jonathan French, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. French works at
Dr. French's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mint Hill8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 908-2565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. French?
I had terrible pain in my shoulder and Dr. French did a procedure that although not immediately, took the pain away for months. I am making another appointment today as the issue has returned.
About Dr. Jonathan French, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831311679
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Deaconess Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. French has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. French accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. French works at
Dr. French has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.