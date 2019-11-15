See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jonathan French, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan French, MD

Dr. Jonathan French, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. French works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mint Hill in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. French's Office Locations

    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mint Hill
    8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2565

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Pain
Steroid Injection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Headache
Herniated Disc
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Plexus Block
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Block
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Discography
Epidural Injection
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Block
Facet Joint Injection
Facet Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Joint Drainage
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacroiliac Joint Injection
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Injections
Spine Disorders
Tension Headache
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Patient Ratings (36)
    Nov 15, 2019
    I had terrible pain in my shoulder and Dr. French did a procedure that although not immediately, took the pain away for months. I am making another appointment today as the issue has returned.
    — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Jonathan French, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    19 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1831311679
    Education & Certifications

    Medical College Of Virginia
    University of Virginia
    Deaconess Medical Center
    UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

