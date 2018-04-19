Overview of Dr. Jonathan Friedman, MD

Dr. Jonathan Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Texas Brain and Spine Institute in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.