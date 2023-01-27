Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Orthopaedics599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 644-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier At Exton Surgery Center LLC491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 644-6900
Coatesville Office213 Reeceville Rd Ste 14, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 383-7324
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Garino was recommended by my PCP and I am ever so grateful. Upon his recommendation, the surgery for the replacement of my left knee was done at the MUVE Center in West Chester. Not only was my experience at Premier Orthopedics positive (friendly staff, on time appointments, knowledgable personnel), but the program that the MUVE Center offers is fantastic. There were pre-surgery exercise videos, tutorials, and FAQs which were so helpful in preparing for surgery. During my one night stay, I was provided with all the tools to help me recover quickly, including more education, PT, medications, walker & cane, plus great food and comfortable accommodations. After leaving, I was assigned a nurse navigator who is available for questions any time, and will have contact with me up to a year. Three weeks out I am walking without assistance and have most of my mobility back. A totally positive experience. I would recommend Dr. Garino to anyone needing replacement surgery.
About Dr. Jonathan Garino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952339731
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania: Adult Reconstruction
- Orthopedic Surgery At Columbia Presbyterian
- New York Orthopedic Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Dr. Garino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Garino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garino works at
Dr. Garino has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Garino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
