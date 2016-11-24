Dr. Jonathan Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Garza, MD
Dr. Jonathan Garza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
Kind and caring, he takes the time to listen to your concerns. Then he discusses your symptoms and how he will address them. I give him and his staff 5 stars.
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912080250
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
