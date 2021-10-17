Overview of Dr. Jonathan Gastel, MD

Dr. Jonathan Gastel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Saint Anne's Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Gastel works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI, Attleboro, MA and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.