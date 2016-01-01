See All Neuropathologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jonathan Glass, MD

Neuropathology
2.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Glass, MD

Dr. Jonathan Glass, MD is a Neuropathology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neuropathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Glass works at Emory Clinic At 12 Executive Park - Laboratory in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Clinic At 12 Executive Park - Laboratory
    12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 4, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3444
  2. 2
    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3444
  3. 3
    101 PO Box Ste 6000, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Glass, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuropathology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720196488
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuropathology
