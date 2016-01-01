Dr. Jonathan Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Godfrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Godfrey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pocatello, ID.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Idaho Gastroenterology Pllc1151 Hospital Way Bldg A, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 232-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godfrey?
About Dr. Jonathan Godfrey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1649474719
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Dr. Godfrey has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godfrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Godfrey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.