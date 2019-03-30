Overview

Dr. Jonathan Goldner, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goldner works at Pocono Hospitalists in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.