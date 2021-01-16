Overview

Dr. Jonathan Gonenne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Gonenne works at Eugene Gastroenterology Cnslts in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.