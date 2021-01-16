Dr. Jonathan Gonenne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonenne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Gonenne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Gonenne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Dr. Gonenne works at
Locations
Eugene Gastroenterology Consultants PC3355 Riverbend Dr Ste 500, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 868-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to give Dr. Gonenne and His Staff involved with my recent procedure @ Eugene Gastro Consultants a 13 rating (realizing your rating only goes from 1-10) I was Blessed to have Dr. Gonenne and his staff do the procedure. . . I was treated with Kindness, Compassion and in a Very Professional Manner. Dr. Gonenne is a Great Physician and Leader among the other Leaders on the Team @ Eugene Gastro. Thank You All, Thomas Michael McKinlay
About Dr. Jonathan Gonenne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1649299538
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonenne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonenne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonenne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonenne has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonenne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonenne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonenne.
