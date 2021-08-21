Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Goodman, MD
Dr. Jonathan Goodman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
-
1
S Jayachandran MD PC13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd Ste 310, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3910
-
2
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, professional and nice to deal with. Took very good care of husbands's hernia operation. As a matter of fact, I am recommending Dr. Goodman to a family member at this time. Good Drs. deserve good reviews.
About Dr. Jonathan Goodman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902845134
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.