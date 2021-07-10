Dr. Jonathan Gordin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Gordin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Gordin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Specialty Care1400 S Grand Ave Ste 605, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 348-6579
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Good doctor, listens to you, very helpful and works with you
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Gordin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gordin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordin.
