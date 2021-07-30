Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD
Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.
Dr. Grady's Office Locations
Brazosport Eye Institute103 PARKING WAY ST, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-2961
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Grady's office on July 1st with excruciating pain in both eyes. Dr. Grady and his staff were very caring. It ended up being bacteria ulcer / infection. He gave me a prescription and continued to meet with me at his office every day to monitor my eyes. He took time out of his busy 4th of July weekend to make sure my eyes were ok. He is still monitoring them and they are much better. Dr. Grady and his staff went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of.
About Dr. Jonathan Grady, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornea, Refractive, and Anterior Segment Surgery
- University Medical Center
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Grady has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Astigmatism and Keratitis, and more.
Dr. Grady speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.