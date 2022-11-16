Overview of Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, MD

Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Greenleaf works at Sports Medicine Oregon in Portland, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR and Wilsonville, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.