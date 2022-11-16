Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenleaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, MD
Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Greenleaf works at
Dr. Greenleaf's Office Locations
Sports Medicine Oregon7300 SW Childs Rd Ste B, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 692-8700
Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center19300 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-1212
Sports Medicine Oregon29345 SW Town Center Loop E Ste 211, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Directions (503) 692-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being told my knees were not a candidate for non invasive TKR surgery by another orthopedic clinic, I consulted Dr Greenleaf who had previously done a wonderful job repairing a torn ACL for me many years earlier, and Dr Greenleaf told me I was an excellent candidate and performed separate surgeries on each of my knees with great success. Dr Greenleaf is as good a knee surgeon as there is
About Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568469278
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenleaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenleaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenleaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenleaf has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenleaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenleaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenleaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenleaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenleaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.