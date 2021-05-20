Dr. Jonathan Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Greer, MD
Dr. Jonathan Greer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
Boynton Beach Location1301 N Congress Ave Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 439-1800
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches Inc.6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 145, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 439-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greer is one of the best diagnosticians, caring, ethical, brilliant and very kind. Can't ask for more from a doctor. Staff????? Guess they are overwhelmed.
About Dr. Jonathan Greer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003816281
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital
- Strong Meml Hosp|Strong Meml Hospital
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greer speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
