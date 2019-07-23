Overview

Dr. Jonathan Grier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Penn Highlands Tyrone.



Dr. Grier works at Central PA Physicians Group in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.