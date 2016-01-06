Dr. Grohsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD
Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA.
Dr. Grohsman works at
Dr. Grohsman's Office Locations
-
1
Jonathan M Grohsman MD261 Old York Rd Ste 520, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 576-5090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grohsman?
Always an open, friendly experience with little undue stress.
About Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1306906748
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grohsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grohsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grohsman works at
Dr. Grohsman has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grohsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grohsman speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grohsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grohsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grohsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grohsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.