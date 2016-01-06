See All Ophthalmologists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD

Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. 

Dr. Grohsman works at Jonathan M Grohsman MD in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grohsman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan M Grohsman MD
    261 Old York Rd Ste 520, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 576-5090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Grohsman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306906748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grohsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grohsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grohsman works at Jonathan M Grohsman MD in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Grohsman’s profile.

    Dr. Grohsman has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grohsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grohsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grohsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grohsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grohsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

