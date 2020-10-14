Overview of Dr. Jonathan Haas, MD

Dr. Jonathan Haas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Haas works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.