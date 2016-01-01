Dr. Haft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Haft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Haft, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Haft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5864, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
-
2
Cardiac Surgery1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5864, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haft?
About Dr. Jonathan Haft, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922190313
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haft works at
Dr. Haft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.