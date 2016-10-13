Dr. Jonathan Halford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Halford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Med U Sc and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
We were referred to Dr. Halford for a consultation due to our adult daughter's refractory seizure condition. We have found Dr. Halford and his staff to be knowledgeable, compassionate, creative, professional, and responsive. We feel that our concerns are addressed and that they all actively listen to us when we talk with them. We were so satisfied with the quality of care provided by this team that we transferred our daughter's care to his practice, in spite of the 2 hour drive from our home.
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Med U Sc
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Psychiatry
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Halford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Halford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Halford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Halford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halford.
