See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (67)
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD

Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Hall works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Jung, MD
    12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Swedish Issaquah
    751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4000
  3. 3
    ProOrtho
    18100 Ne Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?

    Dec 13, 2022
    I am a person kind of lazy and almost never written review… However, Dr. Hall is the doctor I would not hesitate to share my experience with him to the world. My condition is special, I broke my right foot three times; messed up my ankle ligaments and broke my navicular bone. After seen several doctors and research myself, I found myself need at least two operations on my poor foot: removing accessory navicular bone, reattaching the tender to navicular bone as well as reconstructing my ankle ligaments. This case is really rare. Not all the doctors are familiar about my case and have ability to do the operations in one surgery. I saw some top orthopedic surgeon in US and outside US until I met Dr. Hall. He is very knowledgeable, patient and most important empathic. He explained my condition and treatments. He is also very confident and honest with potential risk. I do appreciate it. The surgery went go very well. Actually they were three operations done during the surgery and took
    Joanna — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hall to family and friends

    Dr. Hall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548431158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Vermont
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Hall, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.