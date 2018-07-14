Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD
Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Hansen works at
UNC Gastrointestinal Procedures (Hillsborough Campus)460 Waterstone Dr, Hillsborough, NC 27278 Directions (984) 974-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the greatest doctors I've ever met. I'd highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083734040
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.