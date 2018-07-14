See All Gastroenterologists in Hillsborough, NC
Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals

Dr. Hansen works at UNC Hospitals Urology Services Hillsborough in Hillsborough, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD
Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD
Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    UNC Gastrointestinal Procedures (Hillsborough Campus)
    460 Waterstone Dr, Hillsborough, NC 27278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of North Carolina Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?

    Jul 14, 2018
    One of the greatest doctors I've ever met. I'd highly recommend him to anyone.
    Grey Ellis in Greensboro, NC — Jul 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hansen to family and friends

    Dr. Hansen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hansen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083734040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansen works at UNC Hospitals Urology Services Hillsborough in Hillsborough, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hansen’s profile.

    Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Hansen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.