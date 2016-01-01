Overview of Dr. Jonathan Harris, MD

Dr. Jonathan Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.